May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Tony Finau plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Finau will compete May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his last tournament he finished 30th in the PGA Championship, shooting +3 at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Tony Finau at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Finau's Statistics

Finau will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.

Finau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In 2021, Finau's last time competing at Colonial Country Club, he placed 20th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 30 +3 $83,750 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112

