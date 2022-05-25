How to Watch Tony Finau at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tony Finau will compete May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his last tournament he finished 30th in the PGA Championship, shooting +3 at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Tony Finau at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Finau's Statistics
- Finau will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.
- Finau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In 2021, Finau's last time competing at Colonial Country Club, he placed 20th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
30
+3
$83,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
