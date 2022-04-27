Skip to main content

How to Watch Tony Finau at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Tony Finau takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Tony Finau is in 78th position with a score of E.

How to Watch Tony Finau at the Mexico Open

Finau's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Finau has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
  • Over his last nine rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

35

+6

$75,563

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

29

-6

$55,112

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+7

$0

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

33

-5

$64,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
