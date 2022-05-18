How to Watch Tony Finau at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tony Finau looks for a better result in the 2022 PGA Championship after he took eighth shooting -1 in this tournament a year ago at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Tony Finau at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Finau's Statistics
- Finau will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
Time
/EST
