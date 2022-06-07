How to Watch Tony Finau at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Tony Finau posted a fourth-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Canadian Open trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Tony Finau at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Finau's Statistics
- Finau will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Finau has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
30
+3
$83,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
