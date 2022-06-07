How to Watch Tony Finau at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Tony Finau plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Tony Finau posted a fourth-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Canadian Open trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Tony Finau at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club

Finau's Statistics

Finau will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Finau has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500 May 19-22 PGA Championship 30 +3 $83,750 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563

