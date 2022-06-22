How to Watch Tony Finau at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tony Finau hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 in Cromwell, Connecticut. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Tony Finau at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Finau's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Finau has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds.
- Finau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
2
-17
$948,300
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
30
+3
$83,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
