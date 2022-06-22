Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Tony Finau plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Finau hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 in Cromwell, Connecticut. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Tony Finau at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Finau's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Finau has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds.

Finau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 2 -17 $948,300 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500 May 19-22 PGA Championship 30 +3 $83,750 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750

Regional restrictions apply.