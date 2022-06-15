How to Watch Tony Finau at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Tony Finau ended the weekend at -17, good for a second-place finish. He heads into the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 aiming for a higher finish.
How to Watch Tony Finau at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Finau's Statistics
- Finau will look for his third straight top-five finish in this event.
- Finau will look to make the cut for the eighth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in six rounds.
- Finau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
2
-17
$948,300
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
30
+3
$83,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
