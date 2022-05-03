How to Watch Tony Finau at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tony Finau hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a second-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
How to Watch Tony Finau at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
Finau's Statistics
- Finau will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Finau has finished three straight rounds within three strokes of the best score of the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Finau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time Finau played this course (2017), he placed 29th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time
/EST
