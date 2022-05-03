How to Watch Tony Finau at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Tony Finau takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Finau hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a second-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.

How to Watch Tony Finau at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Finau's Statistics

Finau will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Finau has finished three straight rounds within three strokes of the best score of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Finau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

The last time Finau played this course (2017), he placed 29th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000

