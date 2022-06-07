How to Watch Trevor Werbylo at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Trevor Werbylo will compete June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. In his last tournament he took 68th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting +1 at Grand Reserve Country Club.
How to Watch Trevor Werbylo at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Location: Toronto, Canada
Werbylo's Statistics
- Werbylo has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Werbylo has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
68
+1
$7,807
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)