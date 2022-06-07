How to Watch Trevor Werbylo at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 17, 2021; La Quinta, California, USA; University of Arizona golfer Trevor Werbylo tees off on the 10th hole of PGA WEST Greg Norman Golf Course at The Prestige golf tournament in La Quinta, Calif. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Vickie Connor/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Trevor Werbylo will compete June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. In his last tournament he took 68th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting +1 at Grand Reserve Country Club.

How to Watch Trevor Werbylo at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Werbylo's Statistics

Werbylo has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Werbylo has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 68 +1 $7,807 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.