Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Trey Mullinax plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Trey Mullinax carded a 32nd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Mullinax's Statistics

Mullinax has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Mullinax has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Mullinax has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2019, Mullinax placed 40th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195

