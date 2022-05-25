How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Trey Mullinax carded a 32nd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mullinax's Statistics
- Mullinax has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Mullinax has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Mullinax has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2019, Mullinax placed 40th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)