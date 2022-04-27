Trey Mullinax at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Trey Mullinax plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

At the Valero Texas Open, Trey Mullinax struggled, missing the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mullinax's Statistics

Mullinax has finished below par three times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +7 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133

Regional restrictions apply.