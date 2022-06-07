How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Trey Mullinax plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

At the Charles Schwab Challenge, Trey Mullinax struggled, failing to make the cut at Colonial Country Club. He's trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Mullinax's Statistics

Mullinax has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Mullinax has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.