How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Charles Schwab Challenge, Trey Mullinax struggled, failing to make the cut at Colonial Country Club. He's trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Mullinax's Statistics
- Mullinax has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Mullinax has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
