How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Trey Mullinax enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 after a 69th-place finish in Toronto, Canada at the RBC Canadian Open.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mullinax's Statistics
- Mullinax has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Mullinax has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Mullinax missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
69
+6
$18,009
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)