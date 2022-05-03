How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 50th in this tournament a year ago, Trey Mullinax has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Mullinax's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Mullinax has finished below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Mullinax has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Mullinax failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+7
$0
