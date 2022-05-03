How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Trey Mullinax and Wesley Bryan walk off the ninth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 50th in this tournament a year ago, Trey Mullinax has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:

Mullinax's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Mullinax has finished below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Mullinax has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Mullinax failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +7 $0

