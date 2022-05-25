How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Troy Merritt ended the weekend at +5, good for a 41st-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Merritt's Statistics
- Merritt has qualified for the weekend in seven straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par five times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- Merritt last played this course in 2021, finishing seventh in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
35
+3
$47,925
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
