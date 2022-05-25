How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Troy Merritt hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Troy Merritt ended the weekend at +5, good for a 41st-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Merritt's Statistics

Merritt has qualified for the weekend in seven straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par five times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Merritt last played this course in 2021, finishing seventh in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 35 +3 $47,925 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600

