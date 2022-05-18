How to Watch Troy Merritt at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Troy Merritt will compete in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 35th-place finish in Potomac, Maryland at the Wells Fargo Championship.
How to Watch Troy Merritt at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Merritt's Statistics
- Merritt has made the cut six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
35
+3
$47,925
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)