How to Watch Troy Merritt at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Troy Merritt putts on the 5th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Merritt will compete in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 35th-place finish in Potomac, Maryland at the Wells Fargo Championship.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Merritt's Statistics

Merritt has made the cut six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 35 +3 $47,925 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700

