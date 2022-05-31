Skip to main content

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Troy Merritt plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 50th in this tournament a year ago, Troy Merritt has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Merritt's Statistics

  • Merritt will seek to qualify for the weekend for the ninth straight event.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • In Merritt's last six events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 35th.
  • In his last six attempts at this course, he's made the cut four times.
  • Merritt last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and finished 50th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

57

+5

$18,984

May 19-22

PGA Championship

41

+5

$43,839

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

35

+3

$47,925

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

12

-9

$140,667

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

4

-10

$344,000

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
