How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

After he finished 50th in this tournament a year ago, Troy Merritt has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC

Merritt's Statistics

Merritt will seek to qualify for the weekend for the ninth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In Merritt's last six events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 35th.

In his last six attempts at this course, he's made the cut four times.

Merritt last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and finished 50th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 35 +3 $47,925 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000

