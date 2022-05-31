How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 50th in this tournament a year ago, Troy Merritt has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Merritt's Statistics
- Merritt will seek to qualify for the weekend for the ninth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In Merritt's last six events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 35th.
- In his last six attempts at this course, he's made the cut four times.
- Merritt last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and finished 50th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
35
+3
$47,925
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
