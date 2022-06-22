How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course June 23-26, Troy Merritt will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Travelers Championship. In 2021, he shot -4 and finished 36th at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Merritt's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In 2021, Merritt's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 36th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
35
+3
$47,925
