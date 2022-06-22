How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Troy Merritt plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course June 23-26, Troy Merritt will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Travelers Championship. In 2021, he shot -4 and finished 36th at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Merritt's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In 2021, Merritt's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 36th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 35 +3 $47,925

