How to Watch Troy Merritt at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Troy Merritt carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 U.S. Open aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Troy Merritt at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Merritt's Statistics
- Merritt will look to extend his streak of made cuts to 10 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Merritt has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
35
+3
$47,925
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
