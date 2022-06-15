How to Watch Troy Merritt at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Troy Merritt putts on the 5th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Troy Merritt carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 U.S. Open aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Merritt's Statistics

Merritt will look to extend his streak of made cuts to 10 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Merritt has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 35 +3 $47,925 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667

