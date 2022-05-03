How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Troy Merritt posted a 12th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying for better results.
How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Merritt's Statistics
- Merritt will try to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Merritt has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing six straight with a better-than-average score.
- Merritt has finished below par 11 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Merritt finished 17th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
74
+16
$23,400
