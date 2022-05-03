How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Troy Merritt acknowledges the crowd while walking onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Troy Merritt posted a 12th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying for better results.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Merritt's Statistics

Merritt will try to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Merritt has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing six straight with a better-than-average score.

Merritt has finished below par 11 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

In his last appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Merritt finished 17th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 74 +16 $23,400

Regional restrictions apply.