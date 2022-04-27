How to Watch Turk Pettit at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Turk Pettit is in 96th position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Turk Pettit at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Pettit's Statistics
- Pettit has finished below par once over his last three rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last three rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Pettit has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last three rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
