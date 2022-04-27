Skip to main content

How to Watch Turk Pettit at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A view of the mark of Ben Crane (not picture) on the 9th green before the second round resumed of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Turk Pettit is in 96th position with a score of +1.

How to Watch Turk Pettit at the Mexico Open

Pettit's Statistics

  • Pettit has finished below par once over his last three rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last three rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Pettit has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last three rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

September 16-19

Fortinet Championship

MC

-1

$0

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
