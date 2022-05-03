How to Watch Turk Pettit at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Turk Pettit will play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he placed 51st in the Mexico Open, shooting -5 at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Turk Pettit at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pettit's Statistics
- Pettit has finished below par four times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Pettit has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)