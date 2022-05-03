How to Watch Turk Pettit at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Turk Pettit will play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he placed 51st in the Mexico Open, shooting -5 at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Turk Pettit at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Pettit's Statistics

Pettit has finished below par four times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Pettit has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship MC -1 $0

