Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A view of the mark of Ben Crane (not picture) on the 9th green before the second round resumed of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Strafaci hits the links in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in La Jolla, California.

How to Watch Ty Strafaci at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strafaci's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Strafaci has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Strafaci has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 17-20 U.S. Open MC +14 $0 June 3- 6 the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 57 +7 $21,111

Regional restrictions apply.