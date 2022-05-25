How to Watch Ty Strafaci at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ty Strafaci hits the links in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in La Jolla, California.
How to Watch Ty Strafaci at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Strafaci's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Strafaci has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Strafaci has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 17-20
U.S. Open
MC
+14
$0
June 3- 6
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
57
+7
$21,111
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
