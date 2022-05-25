How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan enters play in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 59th-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Duncan's Statistics
- Duncan has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Duncan has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Duncan has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- Duncan last played at Colonial Country Club in 2020 and finished 38th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+8
$0
