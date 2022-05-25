How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 17, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Tyler Duncan watches a tee shot during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan enters play in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 59th-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Duncan's Statistics

Duncan has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Duncan has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Duncan has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Duncan last played at Colonial Country Club in 2020 and finished 38th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +8 $0

