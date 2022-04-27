How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan hits the links April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at Harbour Town Golf Links after a 12th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in the last tournament he played.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Duncan's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished below par eight times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+8
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
25
-8
$65,910
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
