Apr 17, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Tyler Duncan watches a tee shot during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan hits the links April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at Harbour Town Golf Links after a 12th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV

Duncan's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished below par eight times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +8 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 25 -8 $65,910 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 35 -7 $20,165

Regional restrictions apply.