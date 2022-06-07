How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan will compete in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 15th-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Duncan's Statistics
- Duncan has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
