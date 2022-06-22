How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 17, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Tyler Duncan watches a tee shot during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship. He took 54th at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in 2021.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Duncan's Statistics

Duncan has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Duncan last played this course in 2021, placing 54th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0

