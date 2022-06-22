How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship. He took 54th at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in 2021.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Duncan's Statistics
- Duncan has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Duncan last played this course in 2021, placing 54th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
