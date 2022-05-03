How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 17, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Tyler Duncan watches a tee shot during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at Quail Hollow Club.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Duncan's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Duncan has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Duncan placed 41st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +8 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 25 -8 $65,910

