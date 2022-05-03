How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at Quail Hollow Club.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Duncan's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Duncan has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Duncan placed 41st on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+8
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
25
-8
$65,910
How To Watch
