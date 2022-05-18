How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyrrell Hatton hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 37th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his last competition.
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Hatton's Statistics
- Hatton will seek to qualify for the weekend for the eighth straight event.
- Hatton has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
52
+17
$36,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
