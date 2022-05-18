How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Tyrrell Hatton lines up his putt on the 5th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrrell Hatton hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 37th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his last competition.

How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Hatton's Statistics

Hatton will seek to qualify for the weekend for the eighth straight event.

Hatton has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 52 +17 $36,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222

