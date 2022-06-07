How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyrrell Hatton will play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. In his last tournament he finished 13th in the PGA Championship, shooting E at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Hatton's Statistics
- Hatton has made the cut nine times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hatton has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.
- Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
52
+17
$36,000
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
9
-
$220,000
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
