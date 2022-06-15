How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Tyrrell Hatton putts on the 6th green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrrell Hatton looks to perform better in the 2022 U.S. Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Hatton's Statistics

Hatton has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 52 +17 $36,000

