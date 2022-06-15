How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyrrell Hatton looks to perform better in the 2022 U.S. Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Hatton's Statistics
- Hatton has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
52
+17
$36,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
