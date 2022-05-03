How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Tyrrell Hatton carded a 26th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship looking for better results.
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Hatton's Statistics
- Hatton has qualified for the weekend six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hatton has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hatton has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
52
+17
$36,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2
-4
$908,000
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
