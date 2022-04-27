How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Vaughn Taylor is in 125th position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Taylor's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Taylor has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
25
-8
$30,402
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)