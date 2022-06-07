How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 1, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Vaughn Taylor plays his shot from the bunker on the 2nd hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Taylor will compete June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. In his most recent tournament he placed 73rd in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -9 at TPC Craig Ranch.

How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Taylor's Statistics

Taylor has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Taylor has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Taylor has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 25 -8 $30,402 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0

