How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vaughn Taylor will compete June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. In his most recent tournament he placed 73rd in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -9 at TPC Craig Ranch.
How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Taylor has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Taylor has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
25
-8
$30,402
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)