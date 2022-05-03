How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vaughn Taylor hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2021.
How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Taylor last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017 and placed 61st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
25
-8
$30,402
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
