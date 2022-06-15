How to Watch Victor Perez at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Victor Perez looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts ranked No. 90 in the world.
How to Watch Victor Perez at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Perez's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Perez has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Perez has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
August 5- 8
World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
61
+7
$37,500
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 17-20
U.S. Open
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
