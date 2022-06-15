How to Watch Victor Perez at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Sep 17, 2020; Mamaroneck, New York, USA; Victor Perez putts on the first green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Winged Foot Golf Club - West. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Perez looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts ranked No. 90 in the world.

How to Watch Victor Perez at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Perez's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Perez has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Perez has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 55 -3 $8,658 August 5- 8 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 61 +7 $37,500 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +2 $0 June 17-20 U.S. Open MC +8 $0

