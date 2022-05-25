How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Viktor Hovland posted a 41st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge aiming for better results.
How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hovland's Statistics
- Hovland will look to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hovland has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Hovland last played at Colonial Country Club in 2020 and placed 23rd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2
-4
$908,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)