How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Viktor Hovland finished the weekend at +4, good for a 27th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 trying for a higher finish.
How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Hovland's Statistics
- Hovland will attempt to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Hovland has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2
-4
$908,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
4
-14
$540,000
