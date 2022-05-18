How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 16, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Viktor Hovland putts on the 3rd green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Viktor Hovland finished the weekend at +4, good for a 27th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 trying for a higher finish.

How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Hovland's Statistics

Hovland will attempt to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Hovland has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2 -4 $908,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 4 -14 $540,000

