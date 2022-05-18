Skip to main content

How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 16, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Viktor Hovland putts on the 3rd green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Viktor Hovland finished the weekend at +4, good for a 27th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 trying for a higher finish.

How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the PGA Championship

Hovland's Statistics

  • Hovland will attempt to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
  • Hovland has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

27

+4

$111,000

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

33

-6

$41,600

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

9

-7

$525,000

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

2

-4

$908,000

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

4

-14

$540,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
