How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Viktor Hovland plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Viktor Hovland ended the weekend at -2, good for a 21st-place finish. He heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 seeking better results.

How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Hovland's Statistics

  • Hovland will look to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Hovland has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.
  • Over Hovland's last three trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once. His average finish at the course is 33rd.
  • In his last three attempts at this course, he's made the cut every time.
  • Hovland last played this course in 2021, finishing 47th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

21

-2

$98,700

May 19-22

PGA Championship

41

+5

$43,839

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

27

+4

$111,000

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

33

-6

$41,600

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

9

-7

$525,000

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
