May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Viktor Hovland plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Viktor Hovland ended the weekend at -2, good for a 21st-place finish. He heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 seeking better results.

How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Hovland's Statistics

Hovland will look to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Hovland has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

Over Hovland's last three trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once. His average finish at the course is 33rd.

In his last three attempts at this course, he's made the cut every time.

Hovland last played this course in 2021, finishing 47th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 21 -2 $98,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000

