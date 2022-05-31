How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Viktor Hovland ended the weekend at -2, good for a 21st-place finish. He heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 seeking better results.
How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hovland's Statistics
- Hovland will look to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Hovland has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Over Hovland's last three trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once. His average finish at the course is 33rd.
- In his last three attempts at this course, he's made the cut every time.
- Hovland last played this course in 2021, finishing 47th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
21
-2
$98,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)