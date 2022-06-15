How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 2, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Viktor Hovland lines up his putt on the 8th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 2, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament

In his most recent competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Viktor Hovland ended the weekend at +5, good for a 51st-place finish. He competes in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Hovland's Statistics

Hovland will look to make the cut for the ninth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Hovland has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hovland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 51 +5 $29,760 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 21 -2 $98,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600

