How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Viktor Hovland ended the weekend at +5, good for a 51st-place finish. He competes in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hovland's Statistics
- Hovland will look to make the cut for the ninth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Hovland has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hovland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
51
+5
$29,760
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
21
-2
$98,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
