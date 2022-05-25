How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vincent Whaley will appear in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 25th-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Whaley's Statistics
- Whaley has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Whaley has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Whaley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time Whaley played this course (2021), he placed 20th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
