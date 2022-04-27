Skip to main content

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Vincent Whaley is in 125th position with a score of +4.

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Mexico Open

Whaley's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Whaley has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
  • Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

29

-6

$55,112

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

28

-7

$23,749

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+1

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

61

+10

$26,040

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
