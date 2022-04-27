How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Vincent Whaley is in 125th position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Whaley's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Whaley has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
