How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Whaley enters play in Toronto, Canada looking for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club

Whaley's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Whaley has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Whaley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +6 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112

