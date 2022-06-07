How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vincent Whaley enters play in Toronto, Canada looking for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Whaley's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Whaley has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Whaley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
