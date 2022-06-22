How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vincent Whaley hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 coming off a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last competition.
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Whaley's Statistics
- Whaley has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Whaley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- He missed the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+6
$0
