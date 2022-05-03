How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vincent Whaley shot E and finished 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Live Stream on fuboTV
Whaley's Statistics
- Whaley has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
