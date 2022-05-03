How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vincent Whaley hits a shot from the 17th fairway during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Whaley shot E and finished 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:

Whaley's Statistics

Whaley has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +6 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040

