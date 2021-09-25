How to Watch the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round

Heading into the weekend, there is a tie at the top of the leaderboard with a loaded field just behind them in the hunt at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Friday saw three golfers come out and master the course without a blemish on their scorecard as A Lim Kim (-8), Katherine Kirk (-8) and Eun-Hee Ji all finished the first day with zero bogeys. Kirk and Ji all navigated in eight birdies while Kim tapped in seven, with an eagle to close the day and get some momentum heading into today. There is a crowded field behind them filled with talented golfers that can make up those strokes in a hurry.

How to Watch LPGA Walmart Open:

Event Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Event Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the LPGA Walmart Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Korean Jin Young Ko (-3) is in the hunt again after winning the Cambia Portland Classic a little over a week ago and seems to be on top of her game right now.

Ko started the day with an even-par front nine before putting in three birdies on the back nine. She had a clean overall scorecard with no bogeys on the day, much like how she controlled the field at the CBC Tournament.

There are six golfers within two strokes of the lead so it is far from a runaway for any of the leaders. So often the second day is when moves are made before Championship Sunday.

Keep an eye on Nasa Hataoka (-6) after she shot four birdies, one awesome eagle (a hole in one) and zero bogeys on the day. She has played very consistently and showed the potential to knock in a game-changing shot.

Another player to watch is Pajaree Anannarukarn (-6), who did have a triple bogey on the sixth hole, but followed that up with an eagle and birdie back-to-back to get on track.