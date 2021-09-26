September 26, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Championship Sunday on the LPGA Tour has three top 10 golfers in the world battling it out near or at the top of the leaderboard heading into today.
The final day in the only LPGA event of the year in Arkansas sees a two-way lead at the top of the leaderboard and three more within two strokes of that lead. It seems like bogeys are optional as nearly every golfer is tearing up the golf course with birdie after birdie, eagle after eagle, and yes, ace after ace. What an awesome day of golf in front of us today.

How to Watch LPGA Walmart Open:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the LPGA Walmart Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nasa Hataoka (-12) is just an ace machine this week, knocking in her second one on a Par 3 in two days.

Minjee Lee (-12) sits atop the leaderboard after a 63 in Round 2 with a clean scorecard of eight birdies and zero bogeys. She was matched by Jeongeun Lee (-10) who matched her birdie for birdie.

Eun-Hee Ji (-11) also shot a 63, but in Round 1. Two bogeys on the day in the second round took her off the top of the leaderboard and one stroke behind the duo up top.

The one to watch, again, might be Hataoka, who has shot back-to-back 65s to sit at the top of the leaderboard in a tie with Lee. She has two Aces on the week and only one bogey to balance it out. She has been consistent like her peers at the top of the leaderboard with nine birdies, two Aces and only the one bogey to show she is human out there.

Can Hataoka complete the Ace Hat Trick today and come out on top in the Walmart Championship?

How To Watch

September
26
2021

LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Golf

