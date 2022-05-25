How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Webb Simpson plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Webb Simpson enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a 20th-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Simpson's Statistics

Simpson has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Simpson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played Colonial Country Club (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 20 +1 $191,250 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439

