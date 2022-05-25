How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Webb Simpson enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a 20th-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Simpson's Statistics
- Simpson has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Simpson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played Colonial Country Club (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)