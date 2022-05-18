How to Watch Webb Simpson at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 15, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Webb Simpson studies a putt on the first hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Webb Simpson, the No. 50 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Simpson's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Simpson has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Simpson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0

