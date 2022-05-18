How to Watch Webb Simpson at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Webb Simpson, the No. 50 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.
How to Watch Webb Simpson at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Simpson's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Simpson has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Simpson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)