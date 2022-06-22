How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Webb Simpson enters play in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 60 in the world, and is looking for better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the U.S. Open
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Simpson's Statistics
- Simpson has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Simpson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Simpson did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands in 2018
Last Five Tournaments
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
How To Watch
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
