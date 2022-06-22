Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Webb Simpson plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Webb Simpson enters play in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 60 in the world, and is looking for better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the U.S. Open

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Simpson's Statistics

Simpson has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Simpson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Simpson did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands in 2018

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship 20 +1 $191,250 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680

