How to Watch Webb Simpson at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Webb Simpson hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Colonial Country Club following a 27th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Webb Simpson at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Simpson's Statistics
- Simpson has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Simpson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)